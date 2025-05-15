Republic World
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN-572 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No. PX 527523
LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 15th 2025, 15:24 IST

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN-572 3PM Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No. PX 527523

Kerala Lottery Results Today (15.05.2025): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery. The KARUNYA KN Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 1crore. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Republic World
Kerala KARUNYA PLUS KN-500 Lottery Result Today: Check Winners
Kerala KARUNYA PLUS KN-572 Lottery Result Today: Check Winners | Image: Republic

Live Blog

May 15th 2025, 15:20 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA Plus KN 572 Thursday Result: 1 crore -1st Prize Winner

May 15th 2025, 15:20 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN 572 Thursday Result: 50 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

May 15th 2025, 15:20 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN 572 Lottery 3rd Prize Lucky Winners:

May 15th 2025, 15:21 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-572 Thursday Result: Consolation Prize Winner

May 15th 2025, 15:22 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-572 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KN-572 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: Agent Name: 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 50 LAKHS IS: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 1,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 

Karunya Plus KN-572 Thursday Draw Today Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 LAKH

2nd Prize: Rs. 50 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,00,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

8th Prize ₹50/- 

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

May 15th 2025, 15:16 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published May 15th 2025, 15:24 IST