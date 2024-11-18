LIVE-BLOG
Published 16:03 IST, November 18th 2024
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-796 Monday Draw OUT | 1st Ticket Prize No. WL 826729
The Kerala Lottery results are live for Nov 18, 2024, featuring the Karunya : WIN WIN W-793 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest UpdatesThe Kerala Lottery results are live for October 28, 2024, featuring the Karunya : WIN WIN W-793 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80
- Info
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk