LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-797 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize No. WT 619287

Full list of winning numbers for WIN WIN W-797 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: WT 619287 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: AIDA JOB

Agency No.: E 10433

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: WP 634588 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: RANGARAJAN N

Agency No.: P 3645

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: 1) WN 930974

2) WO 140941

3) WP 316435

4) WR 299509

5) WS 173420

6) WT 935481

7) WU 343090

8) WV 303075

9) WW 219177

10) WX 478986

11) WY 322431

12) WZ 248371

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: WN 619287

WO 619287

WP 619287

WR 619287

WS 619287

WU 619287

WV 619287

WW 619287

WX 619287

WY 619287

WZ 619287

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0104 0248 1534 1721 3197 3327 3353 5238 5632 5855 5861 6278 7585 7736 7917 7920 8934 9908

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0004 0626 1599 2047 3458 6630 7562 7724 7747 9418

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 1505 3240 4287 4933 5135 5286 5551 5762 5988 7208 7299 8018 8204 8815

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0142 0301 0302 0303 0391 0457 0504 0523 0572 0653 0736 0822 0925 0947 1240 1555 1571 1997 2210 2470 2540 2653 2900 2913 3190 3363 3487 3511 3589 3620 3628 3859 4173 4421 4558 4573 4644 4677 4682 5039 5469 5547 5819 5901 5929 5990 6105 6231 6429 6476 6730 6823 6849 6915 7176 7371 7413 7417 7633 7677 7739 7748 7825 7827 7838 8035 8066 8148 8182 8247 8446 8600 8908 8932 9150 9199 9202 9337 9569 9681 9803 9835

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0014 0379 0380 0423 0427 0449 0544 0563 0737 0816 0843 0898 0911 0931 1044 1168 1212 1248 1324 1400 1560 1565 1740 1751 1825 1953 2014 2111 2116 2174 2368 2419 2705 2792 2800 2881 3231 3273 3287 3365 3426 3442 3484 3508 3630 3657 3815 3827 3841 3889 3933 4012 4042 4063 4065 4130 4133 4338 4515 4689 4756 4888 4905 5022 5147 5160 5166 5399 5430 5497 5645 5650 5718 5745 5828 5945 5973 5984 6053 6090 6181 6386 6508 6569 6596 6602 6605 6651 6919 7129 7234 7298 7438 7521 7587 7619 7918 7995 8068 8071 8072 8179 8181 8360 8522 8599 8621 8645 8685 8825 8921 9020 9195 9209 9218 9227 9245 9430 9431 9458 9491 9856 9898 9914 9939 9982

WIN WIN W-797 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100