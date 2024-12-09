Published 08:04 IST, December 9th 2024
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: WIN WIN W-799 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize No.
The Kerala Lottery results for December 9, 2024, featuring the Karunya WIN WIN W-799 draw, are live. The first prize is an impressive ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're among the fortunate winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-799 latest updates.
Live Blog
08:01 IST, December 9th 2024
Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-799 Result: 1 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-799 1st Prize Winners:
08:04 IST, December 9th 2024
Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-799 Result: 5 Lakh - 2rd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-799 Result 5 Lakh:
08:01 IST, December 9th 2024
Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-799 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-799 1st Prize Winner:
08:02 IST, December 9th 2024
Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-799 Result: Consolation Prize Winner
CONSOLATION PRIZE Winners OF RS 8,000:
08:02 IST, December 9th 2024
Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-799 Result OUT Soon - Check Full List Of Winners
Full list of winning numbers for WIN WIN W-799 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS:
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
WIN WIN W-799 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
Updated 08:04 IST, December 9th 2024