  • LIVE | Nagaland Lottery (16.12.2024) DEAR DWARKA MONDAY 1 PM OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. 46H 32315
LIVE-BLOG

Published 15:31 IST, December 16th 2024

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery (16.12.2024) DEAR DWARKA MONDAY 1 PM OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. 46H 32315

Nagaland State Lottery Monday, 16 december, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1 PM, BLITZEN DAY 6 PM, DEAR FINCH EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e. Monday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today: Check Winners
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today: Check Winners | Image: Republic

Nagaland State Lottery Results - Monday, 16 December 2024: Check Winners for DEAR DWARKA MORNING, DEAR DESERT DAY, and DEAR FINCH EVENING, Nagaland Dear Godavari 1 PM Lottery Result 16-12-2024 (OUT): Live updates for Monday's Nagaland Sambad State Lottery results. DEAR DWARKA 1 PM, DEAR DESERT 6 PM, DEAR FINCH 8 PM lottery winners declared today. First Prize: ₹1 Crore. Check the complete winners list now!

Live Blog

Nagaland DWARKA 1 PM Lottery Result 16-12-2024 (OUT): Don't miss live updates for Tuesday's Nagaland Sambad State Lottery results! DEAR DWARKA 1 PM, DEAR DESERT 6 PM, DEAR FINCH 8 PM winners revealed today. First Prize: ₹1 Crore!

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear DWARKA 1 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Dear DWARKA 1 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No. 46H 32315

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear BLITZEN 6 PM Result OUT: 1st Prize Winner 1 CRORE

Dear BLITZEN 6 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear FINCH Monday 8 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Dear FINCH Monday 8 PM Lucky Winners Result: 1st Prize Ticket No.

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result MONDAY OUT- Check Winners

Nagaland DEAR DWARKA Morning 1 PM Result:  1st Prize Ticket No. 46H 32315

Dear BLITZEN 6 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No.

Dear FINCH Monday 8 PM Lucky Winners Result: 1st Prize Ticket No.

Updated 15:31 IST, December 16th 2024