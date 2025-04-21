sb.scorecardresearch
  • LIVE | Nagaland Lottery (21.04.2025) DEAR BLITZEN MONDAY 6 PM OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. 91H 56167
Updated April 21st 2025, 18:31 IST

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery (21.04.2025) DEAR BLITZEN MONDAY 6 PM OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. 91H 56167

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today: Check List Of Winners
The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1 PM, BLITZEN DAY 6 PM, DEAR FINCH EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e. Monday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down. 

April 21st 2025, 18:31 IST

Nagaland Lottery Sambad DEAR BLITZEN 6 PM Result OUT: 1st Prize Winner 1 CRORE

Nagaland Lottery Sambad DEAR BLITZEN 6 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No. 91H 56167

April 21st 2025, 15:19 IST

Nagaland Lottery Sambad DEAR DWARKA 1 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Nagaland Lottery Sambad  DEAR DWARKA 1 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No. 54A 31724

April 21st 2025, 15:19 IST

Nagaland Lottery Sambad DEAR FINCH Monday 8 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Nagaland Lottery Sambad  DEAR FINCH Monday 8 PM Lucky Winners Result: 

April 21st 2025, 18:31 IST

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result MONDAY OUT- Check Full Winners

Nagaland DEAR DWARKA Morning 1 PM Result:  1st Prize Ticket No. 54A 31724

91H 56167

April 21st 2025, 12:45 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published April 21st 2025, 12:49 IST