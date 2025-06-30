LIVE | Nagaland Lottery (30.06.2025) DEAR DWARKA MONDAY 1 PM Result OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. 68C 85615

Nagaland Lottery Result: Dear Monday Lucky Winners LIVE | Image: Republic

Nagaland State Lottery Monday, 30.06.2025: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1 PM, BLITZEN DAY 6 PM, DEAR FINCH EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e. Monday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.