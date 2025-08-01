Republic World
  • LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad (01/08/2025): DEAR SEAGULL FRIDAY 8 PM Result OUT Now-1st Prize Ticket No 54E 81124
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 1 August 2025 at 23:10 IST

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad (01/08/2025): DEAR SEAGULL FRIDAY 8 PM Result OUT Now-1st Prize Ticket No 54E 81124

Nagaland State Lottery Friday, 01/08/2025: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR DASHER DAY 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e. Friday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.

Reported by: info desk
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today: Check List Of Winners
Nagaland State Lottery Friday, 01/08/2025: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR DASHER DAY 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e. Friday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Check the complete winners list now! 

1 August 2025 at 23:10 IST

Nagaland Lottery DEAR SEAGULL Friday 8 PM Result OUT: Check Winner

Nagaland Lottery DEAR SEAGULL 8 PM Result: 54E 81124

1 August 2025 at 19:00 IST

Nagaland Lottery Sambad DEAR DASHER FRIDAY 6 PM Result OUT: Check Winners

Nagaland Lottery Sambad DEAR DASHER FRIDAY 6 PM Result: 91B 99334

1 August 2025 at 15:49 IST

Nagaland Lottery DEAR MEGHNA Friday 1 PM Result OUT: Check Winners

Nagaland Lottery DEAR MEGHNA Friday 1 PM Result OUT: 59A 16984

1 August 2025 at 23:10 IST

Nagaland Sambad Lottery DEAR Result OUT- Check Full Winners List

Nagaland Lottery DEAR MEGHNA Friday 1 PM Result OUT: 59A 16984

Nagaland Lottery Sambad DEAR DASHER FRIDAY 6 PM Result: 91B 99334

Nagaland Lottery DEAR SEAGULL 8 PM Result: 54E 81124

1 August 2025 at 15:45 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.  

Published 1 August 2025 at 15:51 IST