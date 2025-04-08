sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad: DEAR GODAVARI TUESDAY 1 PM Result OUT-1st Prize Ticket No 66H 89784
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 8th 2025, 16:35 IST

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad: DEAR GODAVARI TUESDAY 1 PM Result OUT-1st Prize Ticket No 66H 89784

Nagaland State Lottery Tuesday, 08 April, 2025: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, DEAR COMET DAY 6 PM, DEAR GOOSE EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e. Tuesday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Follow: Google News Icon
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today: Check List Of Winners
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today: Check List Of Winners | Image: Republic

Nagaland State Lottery Results - Tuesday, 08 April, 2025: Check Winners for Dear GODAVARI MORNING, Dear COMET DAY, and Dear GOOSE EVENING, Nagaland Dear Godavari 1 PM Lottery Result 08-04-2025 (OUT): Live updates for Tuesday's Nagaland Sambad State Lottery results. DEAR GODAVARI 1 PM, DEAR COMET 6 PM, DEAR GOOSE 8 PM lottery winners declared today. Check the complete winners list now! 

Live Blog

 DEAR GODAVARI 1 PM, DEAR COMET 6 PM, DEAR GOOSE 8 PM lottery winners declared today. Check the complete winners list now! 

April 8th 2025, 16:35 IST

Nagaland Lottery DEAR GODAVARI TUESDAY 1 PM Result OUT: Check Winners

Nagaland Lottery DEAR GODAVARI TUESDAY 1 PM Result OUT: 1st Prize Winner no. 66H 89784

April 8th 2025, 11:30 IST

Nagaland Lottery DEAR COMET TUESDAY 6 PM Result OUT: Check Winners

Nagaland Lottery DEAR COMET TUESDAY 6 PM Result OUT: 1st Prize Ticket No.   

April 8th 2025, 11:29 IST

Nagaland Lottery DEAR GOOSE Tuesday 8 PM Result OUT: Check Winner

Nagaland Lottery DEAR GOOSE Tuesday 8 PM Result OUT: 1st Prize Ticket No.  

April 8th 2025, 11:29 IST

Nagaland Sambad Lottery TUESDAY Result OUT- Check Full Winners List

Nagaland Sambad Lottery DEAR GODAVARI Morning 1 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No. 

April 8th 2025, 11:29 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.  

Published April 8th 2025, 11:31 IST