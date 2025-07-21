Republic World
  LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad (21.07.2025) DEAR DWARKA 1 PM Result OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. 88E 50357
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 21 July 2025 at 15:47 IST

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad (21.07.2025) DEAR DWARKA 1 PM Result OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. 88E 50357

Reported by: info desk
Follow: Google News Icon
Nagaland Lottery Result: Dear Monday Lucky Winners
Nagaland Lottery Result: Dear Monday Lucky Winners | Image: Republic

Live Blog

The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1 PM, BLITZEN DAY 6 PM, DEAR FINCH EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e. Monday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners Nagaland Lottery, scroll down. 

21 July 2025 at 15:04 IST

Nagaland Lottery Sambad DEAR DWARKA 1 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Nagaland Lottery Sambad  DEAR DWARKA 1 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No. 88E 50357

21 July 2025 at 14:56 IST

Nagaland Lottery Sambad DEAR BLITZEN 6 PM Result OUT: 1st Prize Winner 1 CRORE

21 July 2025 at 14:56 IST

Nagaland Lottery Sambad DEAR FINCH Monday 8 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

21 July 2025 at 15:04 IST

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result MONDAY OUT- Check Full Winners

Nagaland DEAR DWARKA Morning 1 PM Result:  1st Prize Ticket No. 88E 50357

21 July 2025 at 14:57 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published 21 July 2025 at 15:05 IST