Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad: DEAR GODAVARI (22-07-2025) TUESDAY 1 PM Result OUT-1st Prize Ticket No 72J 87082
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 22 July 2025 at 15:24 IST

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad: DEAR GODAVARI (22-07-2025) TUESDAY 1 PM Result OUT-1st Prize Ticket No 72J 87082

Nagaland State Lottery Tuesday, 22-07-2025: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, DEAR COMET DAY 6 PM, DEAR GOOSE EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e. Tuesday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Check the complete winners list of Nagaland lottery Tuesday now!

Reported by: info desk
Follow: Google News Icon
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Wednesday: Check list of winners
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Tuesday: Check list of winners | Image: Republic

Nagaland State Lottery Results - Tuesday, 22-07-2025: Check Winners for Dear GODAVARI MORNING, Dear COMET DAY, and Dear GOOSE EVENING, Nagaland Dear Godavari 1 PM Lottery Result 22-07-2025 (OUT): Live updates for Tuesday's Nagaland Sambad State Lottery results. DEAR GODAVARI 1 PM, DEAR COMET 6 PM, DEAR GOOSE 8 PM lottery winners declared today. Check the complete winners list now! 

Live Blog

DEAR GODAVARI 1 PM, DEAR COMET 6 PM, DEAR GOOSE 8 PM lottery winners declared today. Check the complete winners list now!   

22 July 2025 at 15:20 IST

Nagaland Lottery DEAR GODAVARI TUESDAY 1 PM Result OUT: Check Winners

Nagaland Lottery DEAR GODAVARI TUESDAY 1 PM Result OUT: 1st Prize Winner no. 72J 87082

22 July 2025 at 15:20 IST

Nagaland Lottery DEAR COMET TUESDAY 6 PM Result OUT: Check Winners

Nagaland Lottery DEAR COMET TUESDAY 6 PM Result OUT: 1st Prize Ticket No.

22 July 2025 at 15:16 IST

Nagaland Lottery DEAR GOOSE Tuesday 8 PM Result OUT: Check Winner

Nagaland Lottery Sambad DEAR GOOSE Tuesday 8 PM Result OUT: 

22 July 2025 at 15:21 IST

Nagaland Sambad Lottery TUESDAY Result OUT- Check Full Winners List

Nagaland Lottery DEAR GODAVARI TUESDAY 1 PM Result OUT: 1st Prize Winner no. 72J 87082

Nagaland Lottery DEAR COMET TUESDAY 6 PM Result OUT: 1st Prize Ticket No.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad DEAR GOOSE Tuesday 8 PM Result OUT:

22 July 2025 at 15:18 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.    

Published 22 July 2025 at 15:24 IST