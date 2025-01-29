Published 15:21 IST, January 29th 2025
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad DEAR INDUS WEDNESDAY (29.01.25) 1 PM- 1st Prize Ticket No 37D 64962
Nagaland Lottery Wednesday, 29, Jan, 2025: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM, DEAR CUPID DAY 6 PM, DEAR PELICAN EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e. Wednesday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.
Nagaland State Lottery Results - Tuesday, 29 Jan 2025: Check Winners for DEAR INDUS MORNING, DEAR CUPID DAY, and DEAR PELICAN EVENING, Nagaland Dear 1 PM Lottery Result 29-01-2025 (OUT): Live updates for Tuesday's Nagaland Sambad State Lottery results. DEAR Morning1 PM, DEAR Evening 6 PM, DEAR Nagaland Lottery 8 PM lottery winners declared today. First Prize: ₹1 Crore. Check the complete winners list now!
15:12 IST, January 29th 2025
Nagaland Lottery Result Today Sambad Dear INDUS 1 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Lottery Result Today Dear INDUS 1 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No. 37D 64962
15:15 IST, January 29th 2025
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear CUPID 6 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Lottery Dear CUPID 6 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No.
15:16 IST, January 29th 2025
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear PELICAN 8 PM Result OUT: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Nagaland Dear Lottery PELICAN 8 PM Lucky Winners: 1st Prize Ticket No.
15:17 IST, January 29th 2025
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Thursday Result OUT- Check Winners
Nagaland lottery Result Today DEAR INDUS Morning 1 PM Result: 1st Prize winner no. 37D 64962
15:18 IST, January 29th 2025
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.
