  • LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad: Dear Mahanadi Thursday 1 PM Result OUT-1st Prize Ticket No 57A 20132
LIVE-BLOG

Published 14:48 IST, January 9th 2025

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad: Dear Mahanadi Thursday 1 PM Result OUT-1st Prize Ticket No 57A 20132

Nagaland State Lottery Thursday, 09 Janurary, 2024: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR Mahanadi MORNING 1 PM, DEAR Dancer DAY 6 PM, DEAR Sandpiper EVENING 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e. Thursday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Nagaland Lottery Result Today
Nagaland Lottery Result Today | Image: Republic

Nagaland State Lottery Results - THURSDAY, 09 Janurary, 2024: Check Winners for DEAR MAHANADI MORNING, DEAR DANCER DAY, and DEAR SANDPIPER, Nagaland Dear MAHANADI 1 PM Lottery Result 02-1-2025 (OUT): Live updates for Thursday's Nagaland Sambad State Lottery results. DEAR Mahanadi 1 PM, DEAR Dancer 6 PM, DEAR Sandpiper 8 PM lottery winners declared today. Check the complete winners list now!

Live Blog

14:47 IST, January 9th 2025

Nagaland Lottery DEAR MAHANADI Thursday 1 PM Result OUT: Check Winners

Nagaland Lottery Dear MAHANADI Result: 1st Prize Ticket No.  57A 20132

14:44 IST, January 9th 2025

Nagaland Lottery DEAR DANCER Thursday 6 PM Result OUT: Check Winners

Nagaland Lottery Dear DANCER Result: 1st Prize Ticket No.  

14:44 IST, January 9th 2025

Nagaland Lottery Dear SANDPIPER Thursday 8 PM Result OUT: Check Winner

Nagaland Lottery Dear SANDPIPER 8 PM Result: 1st Prize Ticket No.

14:45 IST, January 9th 2025

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Thursday Result OUT- Check Full Winners List

Nagaland Sambad Lottery DEAR MAHANADI Morning 1 PM Result:  1st Prize Ticket No. 

Updated 14:48 IST, January 9th 2025

