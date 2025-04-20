sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 20th 2025, 20:26 IST

LIVE| Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today (20.04.2025) DEAR TOUCAN SUNDAY 8 PM Ticket No. 66B 72330

Nagaland State Lottery Sunday, 20 Apr, 2025: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR VIXEN 6 PM, DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Sunday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today: Check List Of Winners
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today: Check List Of Winners

Nagaland State Lottery Sunday, 20 Apr, 2025: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR VIXEN 6 PM, DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Sunday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down below to check Nagaland State Lottery Sunday draw.   

Live Blog

Scroll down below to check Nagaland State Lottery Sunday winner list. 

April 20th 2025, 20:25 IST

Nagaland Lottery DEAR TOUCAN SUNDAY 8 PM Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Nagaland Lottery DEAR TOUCAN SUNDAY 8 PM Result Out: Ticket No. 66B 72330

April 20th 2025, 13:39 IST

Nagaland Lottery DEAR YAMUNA Sunday 1 PM Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Nagaland Lottery DEAR YAMUNA SUNDAY 1 PM Lucky Winner:  62A 24307

April 20th 2025, 20:26 IST

Nagaland Lottery DEAR VIXEN SUNDAY 6 PM Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Nagaland Lottery DEAR VIXEN SUNDAY 6 PM Result Out: 1st Prize Winner no. 89K 30281

April 20th 2025, 13:38 IST

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Sunday Result OUT- Check Full List Winners

Nagaland Sambad Lottery DEAR YAMUNA SUNDAY 1 PM Lucky Winner: 1st Prize Ticket No. 62A 24307

April 20th 2025, 13:20 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published April 20th 2025, 13:41 IST