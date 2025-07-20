Republic World
  • LIVE| Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today (20.07.2025) DEAR YAMUNA SUNDAY 1 PM Result First Prize Ticket No. 56H 54564
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 20 July 2025 at 16:00 IST

LIVE| Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today (20.07.2025) DEAR YAMUNA SUNDAY 1 PM Result First Prize Ticket No. 56H 54564

Reported by: info desk
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result: Check list of winners
Nagaland State Lottery Sunday, 20.07.2025: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR VIXEN 6 PM, DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Sunday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down below to check Nagaland State Lottery Sunday draw. 

Scroll down below to check Nagaland State Lottery Sunday winner list now.  

20 July 2025 at 15:52 IST

Nagaland Lottery DEAR YAMUNA Sunday 1 PM Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Nagaland Lottery DEAR YAMUNA SUNDAY 1 PM Lucky Winner: 56H 54564

20 July 2025 at 15:49 IST

20 July 2025 at 15:49 IST

20 July 2025 at 15:59 IST

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Sunday Result OUT- Check Full List Winners

Nagaland Sambad Lottery DEAR YAMUNA SUNDAY 1 PM Lucky Winner: 1st Prize Ticket No. 56H 54564

Nagaland Lottery DEAR VIXEN SUNDAY 6 PM Result Out: 1st Prize Winner no. 

Nagaland Lottery DEAR TOUCAN SUNDAY 8 PM Result Out: 1st Prize Winner no. 

20 July 2025 at 15:53 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.

Published 20 July 2025 at 16:00 IST