  News
  Utility News
  • LIVE| Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today (30.03.2025) DEAR YAMUNA SUNDAY 1 PM Ticket No. 84G 78243
LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 30th 2025, 13:28 IST

LIVE| Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today (30.03.2025) DEAR YAMUNA SUNDAY 1 PM Ticket No. 84G 78243

Nagaland State Lottery Sunday, 30 Mar, 2025: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR VIXEN 6 PM, DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Sunday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. To view the list of winners, scroll down.

Reported by: Risha Ganguly
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Monday Result: Check list of winners
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Monday Result: Check list of winners | Image: Republic

Nagaland State Lottery Sunday, 30 Mar, 2025: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR VIXEN 6 PM, DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Sunday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down below to check Nagaland State Lottery sunday draw.  

Live Blog

Scroll down below to check Nagaland State Lottery sunday winner list. 

March 30th 2025, 13:27 IST

Nagaland Lottery Dear YAMUNA Sunday 1 PM Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Nagaland Lottery Dear YAMUNA SUNDAY 1 PM Lucky Winner: DEAR YAMUNA SUNDAY 1 PM Ticket No. 84G 78243

March 30th 2025, 12:08 IST

Nagaland Lottery Dear VIXEN SUNDAY 6 PM Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Nagaland Lottery Dear VIXEN SUNDAY 6 PM Result Out: 1st Prize Winner no.

March 30th 2025, 12:09 IST

Nagaland Lottery Dear TOUCAN SUNDAY 8 PM Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Nagaland Lottery Dear TOUCAN SUNDAY 8 PM Result Out:  

March 30th 2025, 13:27 IST

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Sunday Result OUT- Check Full List Winners

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear YAMUNA SUNDAY 1 PM Lucky Winner: 1st Prize Ticket No. 84G 78243

March 30th 2025, 12:09 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.

Published March 30th 2025, 12:14 IST

Nagaland Lottery