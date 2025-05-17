India’s Top Lottery Draws: Kerala, Nagaland, Bodoland & Kolkata FF Fatafat – All You Need to Know

Lottery Mega Update: All You Need To Know | Image: representative

Lottery Results Info: Lotteries remain a popular form of excitement and luck-driven gaming across India, with various state lotteries offering daily draws and massive prize pools. In this blog post, we will explore four of the most well-known lottery systems—Kerala State Lottery, Nagaland Lottery, Bodoland Lottery, and the unique prediction-based Kolkata FF Fatafat—where participants eagerly await results to see if fortune has favoured them, with some jackpots reaching ₹1 Crore or more.

With Kerala Lottery running seven days a week, Nagaland Lottery holding multiple daily draws, and Bodoland Lottery announcing winners thrice a day, the opportunities to win exciting cash rewards, including grand prizes worth ₹1 Crore, are abundant. Meanwhile, Kolkata FF Fatafat adds a unique twist, allowing players to predict numbers instead of purchasing tickets, making it an unconventional yet thrilling game.

Nagaland Lottery Results (Nagaland State)

The Nagaland Lottery results for the DEAR lucky draws are declared every day, bringing excitement to lottery enthusiasts across the country. The first prize winner will take home a whopping ₹1 Crore, making this one of the most anticipated draws of the day.

Prize Breakdown and Winning Numbers

The Nagaland State Lottery conducts multiple draws daily, offering participants a chance to win substantial cash prizes. For example, the results for the DEAR NARMADA (1 PM), DEAR DONNER (6 PM), and DEAR STORK (8 PM) draws have been released, with winners eagerly checking their ticket numbers.

Apart from the ₹1 Crore first prize, the lottery also awards second, third, fourth, and fifth prizes, along with a consolation prize. Participants are advised to verify their tickets against the official results to claim their winnings.

How to Check Results and Claim Prizes

Winners can check the full list of winning numbers and prize details on the official Nagaland Lottery website or through trusted news sources such as republicworld.com. Those who have won must follow the prescribed process for claiming their prizes, ensuring they meet all necessary verification requirements.

Lottery Regulations and Responsible Play

The Nagaland State Lottery is one of the few legal lotteries in India, operating under government supervision. While lottery games offer exciting opportunities, participants are encouraged to play responsibly and be aware of the risks associated with gambling.

For the latest updates and detailed results, visit the official lottery portals or check reliable news sources.

Bodoland Lottery Results (Assam State)

The Bodoland Lottery, organised by the Government of Assam, is one of the most widely participated lotteries in the region, attracting thousands of hopeful players daily. The lottery is conducted under the supervision of the Bodoland Territorial Council Secretariat, ensuring transparency and fairness in the draws.

Daily Draw Timings and Prize Structure

The Bodoland Lottery results are announced three times a day at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM IST, giving participants multiple chances to win exciting cash prizes. The lottery features various series, including Singam Kuil, Rosa Deer, Thangam Nallaneram, Kumaran Vishnu, Swarnalaxmi, Vairam, Mani, and Lion Series.

The Prize Structure Typically Includes:

1st Prize: ₹1,00,000

2nd Prize: ₹7,000

3rd Prize: ₹3,500

4th Prize: ₹200

5th Prize: ₹100

6th Prize: ₹50

How to Check Bodoland Results and Claim Prizes

Participants can check the latest Bodoland Lottery results on the official Assam Lottery website or through trusted sources like Lottery Sambad. Winners must follow the prescribed process to claim their prizes, ensuring they meet all verification requirements.

Play Responsibly

The Bodoland Lottery is one of the few legal lotteries in India, operating under government regulations. While it offers exciting opportunities, players are encouraged to participate responsibly and be aware of the risks associated with gambling.

For the latest updates and detailed results, visit the official lottery portals or check republicworld.com.

Kolkata FF Fatafat Live (West Bengal)

Where traditional lotteries require purchasing tickets, Kolkata FF Fatafat operates on a number prediction system, making it a distinctive and fast-paced game. Participants do not buy lottery tickets but instead predict numbers, typically between 0 and 9, and their winnings depend on how accurately their predictions match the official results declared after each round.

How Kolkata FF Fatafat Works

The game consists of multiple rounds throughout the day, allowing players to participate frequently. Each round follows a structured process:

Players select a number between 0 and 9 based on their intuition, strategies, or previous results.

The official results are declared after each round, revealing the winning number.

Participants whose predictions match the winning number receive cash prizes based on the payout structure.

Draw Timings and Frequency

Kolkata FF Fatafat is conducted multiple times a day, ensuring continuous engagement for players. The game typically follows this schedule:

-First Round: 10:00 AM

-Second Round: 11:30 AM

-Third Round: 1:00 PM

-Fourth Round: 2:30 PM

-Fifth Round: 4:00 PM

-Sixth Round: 5:30 PM

-Seventh Round: 7:00 PM

-Eighth Round: 8:30 PM

Prize Structure and Winning Potential

The prize distribution varies based on the accuracy of predictions and the amount wagered. While the top prize can be substantial, lower-tier prizes are also awarded to encourage participation.

Where to Check Results

Players can check the latest Kolkata FF Fatafat results on official lottery websites or through trusted sources such as Kolkata FF Official and republicworld.com.

Play Responsibly

Since Kolkata FF Fatafat involves number predictions, it is considered a game of skill rather than pure chance. However, players are advised to participate responsibly and be aware of the risks associated with gambling.

Kerala Lottery Result (Kerala State)

The Kerala State Lottery is one of India's most popular and legally sanctioned lotteries, conducted by the Government of Kerala. The lottery operates seven days a week, offering participants multiple chances to win exciting cash prizes, including a whopping ₹1 Crore first prize.

Daily Draws and Prize Structure

Kerala Lottery hosts different lottery schemes each day, such as Win-Win, Dhanasree, Akshaya, Karunya, and Pournami, among others. The prize structure typically includes:

-1st Prize: ₹1 Crore

-2nd Prize: ₹30 Lakhs

-3rd Prize: ₹25 Lakhs

-4th Prize: ₹15 Lakhs

-5th Prize: ₹1 Lakh

-6th Prize: ₹5,000

-7th Prize: ₹1,000

-8th Prize: ₹500

-9th Prize: ₹100

-10th Prize: ₹50

-Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

How to Check Results and Claim Prizes

Participants can check the official winners list on the Kerala Lottery website or through trusted news sources such as republicworld.com . Winners must follow the prescribed process to claim their prizes, ensuring they meet all verification requirements.

Responsible Play and Legal Considerations

The Kerala Lottery is one of the few legal lotteries in India, operating under government regulations. While it offers exciting opportunities, players are encouraged to participate responsibly and be aware of the risks associated with gambling.