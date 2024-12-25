Maha Kumbh 2025: Here's How to Make Bookings for Luxury Tents

Mahakumbh 2025: The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) – the Professional Travel, Tourism and Hospitality Arm of Indian Railways and a Schedule ‘A’ Miniratna PSU is all set to welcome the pilgrims at the Mahakumbh Gram – IRCTC Tent City at Prayagraj.

Nestled at a distance of just 3.5 Kms from the Triveni Sangam at Sector-25 Arail Road, Naini, the Kumbh Gram offers unparalleled access to the bathing ghats and other attractions.

Kumbh Gram is a state of art accommodation facility specially crafted for the tourists and, equipped with all modern amenities. Proximity of the Tent City to the Triveni Ghat is an added advantage for the guests desiring to have Snan.

The Super Deluxe Tents and Villa Tents with ensuite bathrooms, round the clock running hot and cold water facilities, access to hospitality team throughout the day, bed linen, towels and toiletries etc are at an attractive tariff, inclusive of all meals. The guests of the Villa Tents will additionally enjoy a separate cozy sitting area and television.

CCTV surveillance ensures the safety and security of the guests. Maha Kumbh Gram will also have First Aid Facilities and Round The Clock Emergency Assistance.

IRCTC is uniquely equipped to make the Mahakumbh Gram Tent City an unparalleled destination for spiritual and cultural enrichment. The Tent City will cater to visitors through direct bookings as well as IRCTC’s Rail Tour Packages and Bharat Gaurav Trains, ensuring seamless access and convenience.

How to Book Tents?

How to book IRCTC Mahakumbh Tent City 2025? IRCTC has already opened the bookings for its Kumbh Gram Tent City on its website www.irctctourism.com/mahakumbhgram. Follow the detailed steps below to secure your accommodation for this once-in-a-lifetime spiritual journey.

Visit the Official Website • Navigate to the official IRCTC Mahakumbh Tent City page by entering the URL: www.irctctourism.com/mahakumbhgram in your browser.

Log in to Your Account • Begin by logging into your existing IRCTC account. If you don’t already have an account, you can login as a “guest user” by providing your email address and phone number.

Click on the “Book Now” Option • On the homepage of the Mahakumbh Gram page, locate the “Book Now” button and click on it to proceed to the booking form.

Fill in Accommodation Details • Provide the essential details to tailor your stay.

• Location • Check-In Date and Check-Out Date • Rooms and Number of Guests Choose the Tent Type • Select from two categories of tents based on your preference and budget- Super Deluxe Tents and Villa Tents.

Fill in Personal Details • Enter the necessary personal information, including your full name, contact number, email address, and any special requirements you may have.

Choose a Payment Method • Select your preferred payment method from a range of secure options such as debit/credit cards, net banking, UPI, or digital wallets.

• Review the total cost displayed, ensuring that no hidden charges are included.

Complete the Booking • Once the payment is successfully processed, you’ll receive a confirmation message and an email with your booking details.

The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to transform next year's Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj into an eco-friendly and world-class event by introducing app-based e-vehicle services and a luxury tent city for the millions of devotees expected from across the globe.

The initiatives are aimed at combining convenience, sustainability and cultural vibrancy for the estimated 45 crore visitors to the world's largest religious congregation beginning next month, officials said.

Organised after a gap of every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh will be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

Starting December 15, devotees can book e-rickshaws and e-autos through an app-based service modelled on platforms such as Ola and Uber, the state government in a statement said.

Designed to align with the government's 'Green Maha Kumbh' initiative, the service will provide eco-friendly and affordable transportation with fixed fares and verified drivers.

Comfy E Mobility, a startup recognised by Startup India, is spearheading this initiative with a fleet of 300 GPS-tracked, fully enclosed e-rickshaws, which will be available at key locations such as railway stations, bus stands, airports, and hotels, the statement said.

The drivers will be trained in customer service and Google Voice Assistant to cater to international visitors, it added.

"Our aim is to provide convenient, safe and eco-friendly app-based e-rickshaw service to the devotees coming from across the country and abroad," Comfy E Mobility founder Manu Gupta said.

The startup's CEO RK Chauhan added, "This initiative not only reduces air pollution, but also opens up employment opportunities while promoting cultural awareness. After the Maha Kumbh, we aim to expand this service to other cities across Uttar Pradesh." Additionally, a 'Pink Taxi' service operated by female drivers will ensure safety and comfort for women devotees, the statement said.

To complement the eco-friendly travel options, the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC) is setting up a luxury tent city at Sector 20 in the Maha Kumbh Mela area, it said.

Over 2,000 Swiss cottage-style tents with five-star standards will offer accommodation to the devotees from January 1 to March 5, the statement said.

The tents will be available in four categories -- villa, Maharaja, Swiss cottage and dormitory -- with prices ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 35,000 per day.

The tents will be equipped with modern amenities such as air-conditioning, WiFi, and customised interiors, the statement said.

"Guests can book their stays via the UPSTDC website or the Maha Kumbh app," the government said in the statement.

The UPSTDC is collaborating with six partners, including Aagaman and Kumbh Camp India, to deliver these state-of-the-art facilities, it said.

"The tent city will cater to pilgrims from 75 countries, offering them an immersive cultural and spiritual experience along the scenic riverbanks of Prayagraj," an UPSTDC official said.

Beyond lodging, the tent packages will include yoga sessions, cultural events, and guided tours of significant religious and historical sites, enriching the overall experience for the visitors, the official added.