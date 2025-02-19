MMRDA Announces Elevated Road On Eastern Express Highway To Ease Traffic Near Thane - Get Details

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has announced the construction of an elevated road along the Eastern Express Highway. This ambitious project by MMRDA aims to ease traffic congestion and improve urban mobility in the region.

Elevated Road On Eastern Express Highway

MMRDA Project Details

The elevated road will span 8.24 kilometers, stretching from Anand Nagar to Saket in Thane. This six-lane corridor, with three lanes in each direction, is designed to provide an alternative route for vehicles passing through Thane without entering the city. The project is expected to significantly reduce travel time and enhance road safety by diverting traffic away from congested areas.

Timeline and Cost

The project has an estimated cost of Rs 2,188.62 crore and is expected to be completed within 48 months, including a 24-month defect liability period. The construction will commence from Anand Nagar, within Mumbai's limits, and extend up to the Kharegaon Toll Naka.

Project Approvals

While a tree survey is still underway to assess the number of affected trees, the majority of the project does not require environmental clearance. However, a 120-meter-long section of the Kalwa Bridge will need clearance, and the approval process for this is currently in progress.

Ease of Life

The elevated road is expected to provide huge relief to traffic congestion in Thane by diverting vehicles that do not need to enter the city. This will improve local traffic movement, reduce travel time, and enhance road safety. The authorities are confident that the project will enhance urban mobility while balancing environmental concerns.