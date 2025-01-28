MMRDA, UK Government Sign MoUs to Expand Mumbai Metro Network - Key Highlights

Mumbai Metro: MMRDA has signed a landmark MoU with the UK government’s Crossrail International, which is under the Department of Transport, to enhance transport infrastructure in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and initiative of Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee IAS, & in the presence of Jonathan Reynolds, Business and Trade Secretary, UK, Paul Dyson, CEO, Crossrail International the MoU was signed, marking a pivotal step in the city's infrastructure journey.

MoUs to Expand Mumbai Metro

This collaboration will focus on advanced systems engineering, digital transformation, and innovative funding models like Land Value Capture and Transit-Oriented Development. It also emphasises first and last-mile connectivity, research partnerships, and leveraging UK expertise to shape a sustainable future for transport in MMR.

MMRDA shared a post on their social media account where they shared the pictures of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis present with other delegates with signed MoUs.

Key Highlights of MoUs:

Metro Expansion: Fast-tracking Mumbai’s 14-line metro network for seamless, intermodal connectivity.

Sustainability: Adoption of innovative funding models like Land Value Capture and Transit-Oriented Development.

Global Expertise: Collaboration with UK institutions such as TfL and Network Rail for world-class execution.

Knowledge Sharing: Academic partnerships between India and the UK to foster research and innovation.

MMRDA is currently constructing a 337 km metro network, with approximately 59 km of routes already operational, including sections of underground metro.

Navi Mumbai Metro ISO certifications

Navi Mumbai Metro, which started operations in November 2023, has been awarded three globally recognised ISO certifications for quality, environment and safety standards, the Maharashtra government's planning agency CIDCO said.

Operated by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha Metro), the (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001) certifications have been received within its very first year of operations, said the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), which has implemented the project.