Mumbai and Delhi Among Top Cities with Most Billionaires in 2024, Check Full List Here

The Hurun Global Rich List 2024 reveals the cities with the highest number of billionaires. Leading the list is New York, with a staggering 119 billionaires, reinforcing its position as the financial hub of the world. Following closely is London, which boasts 97 billionaires, highlighting the city's ongoing influence as a global centre for business and investment.
India’s economic powerhouses, Mumbai and New Delhi, stand strong with 92 and 57 billionaires, respectively, reflecting the country’s growing number of ultra-wealthy individuals. Meanwhile, Beijing and Shanghai in China dominate the Asian landscape, with 91 and 87 billionaires.
Check the List Of Cities With the Most Billionaires:
|Country
|City
|Number of Billionaires
|United States
|New York
|119
|San Francisco
|52
|Los Angeles
|31
|United Kingdom
|London
|97
|India
|Mumbai
|92
|New Delhi
|57
|China
|Beijing
|91
|Shanghai
|87
|Shenzhen
|84
|Hong Kong
|65
|Hangzhou
|43
|Guangzhou
|39
|Russia
|Moscow
|59
|Thailand
|Bangkok
|49
|Taiwan
|Taipei
|45
|France
|Paris
|44
|Singapore
|Singapore
|42
|Indonesia
|Jakarta
|37
|Brazil
|São Paulo
|37
|South Korea
|Seoul
|31
Other major cities around the globe also feature prominently. Moscow, the wealthiest city in Russia, is home to 59 billionaires. In Thailand, Bangkok sees 49 billionaires, while Taipei in Taiwan and Paris in France boast impressive numbers, 45 and 44, respectively.
The list also highlights Singapore, Jakarta, and São Paulo, with 42, 37, and 37 billionaires, showing their growing economic significance. In South Korea, Seoul rounds out the top cities with 31 billionaires.
This data underscores how wealth is concentrated in a select number of global cities, making them key economic powerhouses in today’s interconnected world.
