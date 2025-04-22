Mumbai and Delhi Among Top Cities with Most Billionaires in 2024, Check Full List Here

The Hurun Global Rich List 2024 reveals the cities with the highest number of billionaires. Leading the list is New York, with a staggering 119 billionaires, reinforcing its position as the financial hub of the world. Following closely is London, which boasts 97 billionaires, highlighting the city's ongoing influence as a global centre for business and investment.

India’s economic powerhouses, Mumbai and New Delhi, stand strong with 92 and 57 billionaires, respectively, reflecting the country’s growing number of ultra-wealthy individuals. Meanwhile, Beijing and Shanghai in China dominate the Asian landscape, with 91 and 87 billionaires.

Check the List Of Cities With the Most Billionaires:

Country City Number of Billionaires United States New York 119 San Francisco 52 Los Angeles 31 United Kingdom London 97 India Mumbai 92 New Delhi 57 China Beijing 91 Shanghai 87 Shenzhen 84 Hong Kong 65 Hangzhou 43 Guangzhou 39 Russia Moscow 59 Thailand Bangkok 49 Taiwan Taipei 45 France Paris 44 Singapore Singapore 42 Indonesia Jakarta 37 Brazil São Paulo 37 South Korea Seoul 31

Other major cities around the globe also feature prominently. Moscow, the wealthiest city in Russia, is home to 59 billionaires. In Thailand, Bangkok sees 49 billionaires, while Taipei in Taiwan and Paris in France boast impressive numbers, 45 and 44, respectively.

The list also highlights Singapore, Jakarta, and São Paulo, with 42, 37, and 37 billionaires, showing their growing economic significance. In South Korea, Seoul rounds out the top cities with 31 billionaires.

This data underscores how wealth is concentrated in a select number of global cities, making them key economic powerhouses in today’s interconnected world.