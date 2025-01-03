Published 14:20 IST, January 3rd 2025
Namma Metro Yellow Line to Be Operational From Jan 6: Full Station List & Launch Details
Bengaluru’s much-waited Namma Metro Yellow Line is finally set to begin operations on January 6.
Bengaluru: After facing numerous delays and setbacks, Bengaluru’s much-waited Namma Metro Yellow Line is finally set to begin operations on January 6.
This line, connecting RV Road to Bommasandra, is a crucial addition to the city’s metro network as it links Electronics City, a hub for major companies like Infosys and Biocon.
Bengaluru Namma Metro Yellow Line Route
The 18.82-kilometer Yellow Line will consist of 18 stations, offering much-needed relief to commuters by alleviating traffic congestion. This new line will connect key areas like Electronic City, Bommanahalli, and HSR Layout, linking Silk Board to Bommasandra.
Bengaluru Namma Metro Yellow Line stations:
RV Road (Interchange with the Green Line)
Ragigudda
Jayadeva Hospital (Future interchange with the Pink Line)
BTM Layout
Central Silk Board
Bommanahalli
Hongasandra
Kudlu Gate
Singasandra
Hosa Road
Beratena Agrahara
Electronic City
Konnapana Agrahara
Husker Road
Hebbagodi
The BMRCL has confirmed that three trains will initially operate on the Yellow Line, with a 30-minute interval.
Namma Metro Yellow Line Timings:
In peak hours: Metro will run every 6–10 minutes
In Non-peak hours: Namma Metro will run every 10–15 minutes
