Published 15:31 IST, July 31st 2024
Nasa's Juno Mission Captures Jupiter's Colourful and Chaotic Energy
A stunning new image of Jupiter's northern hemisphere has been released by NASA, depicting the planet's chaotic energy and cyclonic storms in detail.
- Info
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Juno spacecraft captured this view of chaotic clouds and cyclonic storms in the gas giant planet’s northern hemisphere on May 12, 2024. | Image: NASA
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
15:31 IST, July 31st 2024