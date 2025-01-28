NCRTC Launches Shuttle Service Between Ghaziabad RRTS Station and Shaheed Sthal Metro

New Delhi: The NCRTC has launched a shuttle service connecting its Ghaziabad RRTS station with Shaheed Sthal metro station to enhance commuter convenience.

NCRTC Launches Shuttle Service

According to an official statement, this initiative is part of National Capital Region Transport Corporate's ongoing efforts to improve last-mile connectivity options for passengers.

The distance between the two transport modes is approximately 300 meters, and these e-rickshaws will shuttle back and forth during peak hours, transporting commuters efficiently, it said.

This service is being provided free of charge to the public, ensuring a comfortable, safe, and hassle-free transfer between the two transportation hubs.

It also contributes to sustainability by promoting eco-friendly transport options. The fleet to facilitate travel between these two stations will be expanded in future based on the demand, the statement said.

The Ghaziabad Namo Bharat Station is strategically positioned at the intersection of key roads along the Ghaziabad-Meerut route, specifically at the Meerut Tiraha Mor.

This area experiences a high volume of daily foot traffic, with thousands of Ghaziabad residents passing through the Meerut Road Tiraha for work and other daily activities, it said.

To address the rising traffic and prioritise passenger safety and convenience, NCRTC has initiated this project.

In the near future, Shaheed Sthal Metro Station will be connected to the Namo Bharat Station via a foot-over bridge, ensuring safe and easy access.

While the construction of the foot-over bridge is underway, the shuttle service will remain operational to ensure uninterrupted service for passengers, it stated.

Electric buses operated by Ghaziabad City Transport Services Limited are already providing last-mile connectivity at all Namo Bharat stations within Ghaziabad. These buses serve seven different routes, including Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, DPS Rajnagar Guldhar, Duhai, Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South, and Modi Nagar North stations. Taxi services by mobility partners are also available for passengers, some of them even offering a discount for Namo Bharat Train commuters, it added.