New Aadhaar QR Code System Simplifies Identity Verification - Here's How to Use It

New Aadhaar QR Code: The hassle of carrying physical Aadhaar cards or photocopies is now a thing of the past, thanks to the newly launched Aadhaar QR code system. Developed by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), this innovative system aims to make identity verification seamless, secure, and user-friendly.
The new Aadhaar app, unveiled by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, integrates QR code-based verification and Face ID authentication. Users can now verify their identity digitally by scanning a QR code or using facial recognition, eliminating the need for physical documents. This system ensures privacy by allowing users to share only the necessary data, giving them complete control over their personal information.
The app leverages artificial intelligence to enhance security and prevent data misuse or unauthorised access. It is currently in beta testing and available to select users, with plans for a nationwide rollout soon. The QR code system is expected to be widely adopted at authentication points like airports, hotels, and shops, revolutionising how Aadhaar is used for identity verification.
Using the Aadhaar QR code system is simple and convenient. Here's how it works:
This system ensures privacy and eliminates the need for physical Aadhaar cards or photocopies, making identity verification as easy as scanning a UPI payment code.
This development is part of India's push toward digital governance, offering citizens a more convenient and secure way to access services while preserving their privacy. The new Aadhaar QR code system is set to transform identity verification, making it as simple as scanning a UPI payment code.
Published April 9th 2025, 21:58 IST