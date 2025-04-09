New Aadhaar QR Code System Simplifies Identity Verification - Here's How to Use It

New Aadhaar QR Code: The hassle of carrying physical Aadhaar cards or photocopies is now a thing of the past, thanks to the newly launched Aadhaar QR code system. Developed by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), this innovative system aims to make identity verification seamless, secure, and user-friendly.

New Aadhaar QR Code System

The new Aadhaar app, unveiled by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, integrates QR code-based verification and Face ID authentication. Users can now verify their identity digitally by scanning a QR code or using facial recognition, eliminating the need for physical documents. This system ensures privacy by allowing users to share only the necessary data, giving them complete control over their personal information.

The app leverages artificial intelligence to enhance security and prevent data misuse or unauthorised access. It is currently in beta testing and available to select users, with plans for a nationwide rollout soon. The QR code system is expected to be widely adopted at authentication points like airports, hotels, and shops, revolutionising how Aadhaar is used for identity verification.

Using the Aadhaar QR code system is simple and convenient. Here's how it works:

Install the App: Download the official Aadhaar app from the Play Store or App Store.

Scan the QR Code: Open the app and use its QR scanner to scan the secure QR code on your Aadhaar card or e-Aadhaar.

Verify Details: The app will display your demographic information and photograph after verifying the QR code.

Face Authentication: For additional security, the app may prompt you to use Face ID authentication, matching your live image with stored biometric data.

This system ensures privacy and eliminates the need for physical Aadhaar cards or photocopies, making identity verification as easy as scanning a UPI payment code.