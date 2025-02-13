New FASTag Rules Kick in on Feb 17: Key Changes Every Highway User Must Know Before Next Trip

FASTag News: Starting from February 17, 2025, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will implement new FASTag balance validation rules. These changes are designed to streamline toll transactions and reduce fraudulent activities. Here's what you need to know:

Key Changes in FASTag Rules:

60-Minute Window: Transactions will be declined if a FASTag has been blacklisted for more than 60 minutes before reaching the toll plaza and remains blacklisted for at least 10 minutes after it's read.

Double Penalty: If a FASTag blacklisted when it reaches the toll plaza, the transaction will be declined, and the vehicle will be charged double the toll fee.

Grace Period: Users can recharge their FASTag within 10 minutes after the tag is read to avoid the double penalty.

Let's Understand With Examples

Scenario 1: If your FASTag is blacklisted before you reach the toll and remains so when the tag is read, the transaction will be declined, and you'll be charged double the toll.

Scenario 2: If your FASTag is blacklisted but you recharge it within 60 minutes before the tag is read or within 10 minutes after it's read, the transaction will be accepted, and you'll be charged the normal toll.

Scenario 3: If your FASTag is blacklisted when you cross the toll, you'll be charged double. However, if you recharge within 10 minutes of the tag being read, you can request a refund of the penalty.

Key Takeaways:

Maintain Balance: Ensure your FASTag has sufficient balance before reaching toll plazas.

Update KYC: Regularly update your FASTag KYC details to prevent blacklisting.

Check Status: Verify your FASTag status before starting long journeys.

These new FASTag rules aim to make toll transactions smoother and more reliable for citizens.

Fastag Mandatory in Maharashtra

The cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis approved the public works department's proposal that toll collection at toll plazas across the state will be done exclusively through FASTag from April 1.

It also approved amendments to the Public-Private Partnership Policy 2014 to facilitate this change.

FASTag is India's electronic toll collection chip for national highways.

The move is expected to bring efficiency and transparency to toll collection and reduce vehicle congestion at toll plazas. It will save time and fuel for commuters, a government statement said.