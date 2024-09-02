sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ AP Dhillon | Muck in Mollywood | #JusticeforAbhaya | IC 814 | Paralympics 2024 | Manipur Drone Attack |
  • Home /
  • Info /
  • Credit Card Holders: New Rules for Credit Card Effective from This Month - Details Inside

Published 18:12 IST, September 2nd 2024

Credit Card Holders: New Rules for Credit Card Effective from This Month - Details Inside

Effective from September 1, some bank will limit reward points on utility transactions, customers can only earn up to 2,000 points per month on transactions

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Credit Card score
New rules for credit card came into effect from 1st September, know more | Image: shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:21 IST, September 2nd 2024