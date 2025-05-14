New Vande Bharat Express to Connect Patna and Gorakhpur via Muzaffarpur: Check Route, Timing, and Ticket Fare

Vande Bharat Update: Indian Railways is set to launch a new Vande Bharat Express connecting Patna and Gorakhpur via Muzaffarpur, offering passengers a faster and more comfortable travel experience. The train is expected to reduce travel time between Bihar and Uttar Pradesh while providing modern amenities to the passengers.

Patna Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Express

New Patna-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat will have a few stops connecting important cities of Bihar. The proposed route for the Patna-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Express includes key stops at:

Muzaffarpur

Bettiah

Narkatiaganj

Bapudham Motihari

Hajipur

Patna Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Timings:

The train will depart from Gorakhpur at 6 AM, reaching Muzaffarpur by 10 AM and Patna by 11 AM. On the return journey, it will leave Patna at 2 PM, stop at Muzaffarpur at 3 PM, and arrive in Gorakhpur by 8 PM.

Patna Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Ticket Fare

The fare structure for the new Vande Bharat Express is expected to be:

Patna to Gorakhpur: ₹600

Muzaffarpur to Gorakhpur: ₹480