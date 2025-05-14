New Vande Bharat Express to Connect Patna and Gorakhpur via Muzaffarpur: Check Route, Timing, and Ticket Fare

Updated May 14th 2025, 17:53 IST
Vande Bharat Update: Indian Railways is set to launch a new Vande Bharat Express connecting Patna and Gorakhpur via Muzaffarpur, offering passengers a faster and more comfortable travel experience. The train is expected to reduce travel time between Bihar and Uttar Pradesh while providing modern amenities to the passengers.
New Patna-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat will have a few stops connecting important cities of Bihar. The proposed route for the Patna-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Express includes key stops at:
Patna Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Timings:
The train will depart from Gorakhpur at 6 AM, reaching Muzaffarpur by 10 AM and Patna by 11 AM. On the return journey, it will leave Patna at 2 PM, stop at Muzaffarpur at 3 PM, and arrive in Gorakhpur by 8 PM.
Patna Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Ticket Fare
The fare structure for the new Vande Bharat Express is expected to be:
New Vande Bharat Unlocked
The introduction of this high-speed train is expected to boost connectivity between Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, benefiting daily commuters, business travelers, and tourists. Tain with state-of-the-art facilities, including comfortable seating, onboard catering, and advanced safety features, the Vande Bharat Express aims not only to reduce rail travel time but increase business in the region.
Published May 14th 2025, 17:53 IST