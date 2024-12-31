New Year’s Eve Plans? Check What’s Open, Closed, and Traffic Updates for a Smooth Celebration

Happy New Year 2025: As the countdown to New Year’s Eve begins, many people are looking forward to celebrating with family, friends, and festivities. However, to ensure a smooth and hassle-free celebration, it's important to know what services will be open or closed and stay updated on traffic restrictions.

Here's the List of What's Open and Closed on December 31:

Restaurants, Bars, and Clubs: Most restaurants, bars, and clubs in major metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Goa will be open, especially since New Year’s Eve is a big celebration.

Malls and Markets: Shopping malls and markets will likely remain open. Due to New Year sales and celebrations, many malls will stay open for extended hours.

Public Transportation: In larger cities, buses, metro services, and taxis/ride-hailing services (like Ola and Uber) will operate. However, some services may be reduced or their timings altered, especially in the evening.

Hotels and Resorts: Hotels will remain open, especially those in tourist spots or offering New Year’s Eve packages.

What's Closed Today?

Government Offices and Banks: As December 31 is not a national holiday, government offices and most banks will likely be closed. Some private banks might remain open, but expect reduced hours.

Educational Institutions: Schools, colleges, and universities will generally be closed on December 31, as it is not a working day.

Delhi Traffic Advisory on New Year's Eve

Extensive arrangements have been made to manage both pedestrian and vehicular traffic around India Gate on New Year's Eve.

In case of heavy foot traffic, vehicles may be restricted from entering the C-Hexagon area near India Gate.