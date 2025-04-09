NHAI Plans to Develop Guwahati Ring Road to Curb City Traffic, Check Project Cost, Launch Date and More

Guwahati: Good news coming from Guwahati where National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is planning ring road for commuters to give them relief from daily traffic as city is expanding day-by-day.

Guwahati Ring Road Project

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced an ambitious plan to develop a 121-kilometer-long Guwahati Ring Road under the Build-Operate-Toll (BOT) model. This project aims to alleviate traffic congestion in Guwahati and improve connectivity across the northeastern region.

Guwahati Ring Road Estimated Cost

The total cost of the project is estimated at ₹7,000 crore, with ₹5,729 crore allocated for construction and ₹1,270 crore contributed by the Assam state government. The state government will cover 50% of land acquisition costs and provide exemptions on royalties and GST, ensuring smooth progress for the initiative.

The Guwahati Ring Road will feature several key upgrades, including:

A 56-kilometer, four-lane access-controlled Northern Guwahati Bypass.

Widening an 8-kilometer stretch of NH-27 from four to six lanes.

Enhancing a 58-kilometer bypass on NH-27.

Constructing a 3-kilometer bridge over the Brahmaputra River.

Estimated Time to Complete the Project

The project is expected to be completed within four years, with a 30-year concession period granted to the contractor. Once operational, the ring road will enable vehicles to bypass Guwahati's city traffic, facilitating smoother travel for long-distance routes connecting West Bengal, Bihar, Silchar, Nagaland, and Tripura.