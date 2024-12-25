NHAI's Pilot Project to Prevent Stray Cattle Related Accidents on National Highways

NHAI: To enhance road safety and address the challenge of stray cattle and to avoid animal-related accidents on the National Highways, NHAI has taken a pilot project to provide Cattle Shelters along the National Highways.

This initiative aims to create a safer travel experience for commuters while ensuring care and management of stray cattle and animals found along the National Highways.

With shelter areas ranging from 0.21 to 2.29 hectares, shelters under the pilot project will be strategically located to serve as safe spaces for stray cattle, reducing their presence on National Highways. The initiative will be implemented on various National Highway stretches, including the UP/Haryana Border to Rohna section of NH-334B, where shelters will be set up along the Kharkhoda Bypass.

Similarly, shelters will be constructed along Bhiwani - Hansi section of NH-148B at Hansi Bypass, Kiratpur – Ner Chowk section of NH-21 and the Dangiyawas to Jajiwal section of the Jodhpur Ring Road on NH-112.

To implement this initiative, NHAI signed an MoU with the existing concessionaire M/s Gawar Construction Ltd. Under the contract, M/s Gawar Construction Ltd., will build Cattle-Shelters on land provided by NHAI. The concessionaire will also maintain these shelters by providing first aid, adequate fodder, water, and caretakers throughout the concession period, ensuring the well-being of the animals.

To further support this initiative, the concessionaire under its CSR initiative will deploy cattle ambulances to transport and treat injured stray animals, setup first-aid centres and hospitals to cater 50 km on each side for timely medical care of these animals.

Beyond the construction and maintenance of shelters, the concessionaire will ensure safe transportation of stray cattle to these facilities, provide feed and enforce the provisions of the Cattle Trespass Act, 1871. The MoU will remain in effect for the balance period of the concessionaire.

NHAI has been facing challenges posed by stray cattle/animal movement on National Highway in several states across the country which is hazardous to road users’ safety.

Although several steps for removal of cattle from the National Highways were taken in the past but they could not get anticipated success due to several ancillary issues having social and sensitive angles, which included problems pertaining to unknown ownership/ transportation of cattle/ healthcare/ first aid treatment during transportation of any injured animals, feeding the cattle till identification of owner or handing them over to the State Government agencies.