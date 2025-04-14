No More Old Vehicles in Delhi? Big News Alert for Owners With 15-year-old cars. You won’t be allowed to…

New Delhi: To combat air pollution, Delhi's Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has announced that vehicles older than 15 years will no longer be eligible for fuel at petrol pumps starting April 1, 2025. This decision is part of the government's broader efforts to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality in the national capital.

No More Old Vehicles in Delhi?

To ensure compliance, the Delhi government plans to install advanced gadgets at all fuel stations to identify non-compliant vehicles. These devices will use technology to track the age of vehicles and deny fuel to those exceeding the 15-year limit. This system is a proactive measure designed to enforce pollution control measures at the grassroots level.

Existing Regulations and Broader Measures

The new policy aligns with Delhi's existing regulations, which ban diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years. The government has emphasised that this decision is critical for improving the city's air quality and protecting public health.

Delhi has already implemented several anti-pollution initiatives. These include…

Anti-Smog Guns: High-rise buildings, hotels, and commercial complexes are mandated to install anti-smog guns to reduce particulate matter in the air.

Electric Buses: Transitioning the public transport fleet to electric buses to minimise carbon emissions.

Plantation Drives: Promoting large-scale tree plantation drives to increase green cover and act as natural air purifiers.

Impact on Vehicle Owners

Vehicle owners in Delhi are strongly advised to transition to compliant vehicles, such as those running on electric or hybrid systems, to avoid disruption. Scrapping non-compliant vehicles or retrofitting them with pollution control devices are other options that individuals may consider.

Step Towards a Cleaner Delhi

This initiative showcases the government's commitment to addressing the pollution crisis and sets a precedent for other cities across the country. While the new measure might cause temporary inconvenience, its long-term benefits for public health and the environment far outweigh the challenges.

