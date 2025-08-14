Over 1000 Officials To Be Awarded with Gallantry And Service Medals On 79th Independence Day at New Delhi Red Fort

New Delhi: On the occasion of India's 79th independence anniversary, the Ministry of Home Affairs has released the list of Gallantry and Service Medal awardees for their unmatched velour.

This independence day a total of 1090 security personals including police officials Home guard and Civil Defense (HG&CD) and Correctional Services will be honored with Gallantry and Service Medals for their exemplary service and dedication on Independence Day 2025.

Out of these 1090 officials, 226 police personnel, 6 fire services official and one Home Guard & Civil Defense officer will be receiving gallantry awards for recognising their courage and highlighting their willingness to take risks for saving lives. Region wise personals from Jammu Kashmir has been awarded with most number of awards and comes on top with 152 medals, followed by 54 medals to Left Wing Extremism affected areas, three from North East and 24 medals from other regions.

Har Ghar Tiranga

A total of 99 recipients will be receiving the president's medal for their distinguished service which includes 89 personnel from police service ,5 are fire services, three from civil defense & home guard and 2 personals belong from Correctional services. This honor is awarded to glorify their excellent commitment and significant contribution towards the nation.

The overall number of recipients receiving Medals for Meritorious Services are 758, out of which 635 will be awarded to police services, 51 to Fire Services, 41 to Civil Defense & Home guard and 31 to Correctional Services.

These awards will be honoured to over 1000 personals as an encouragement for their unwavering commitment and meritorious service to the nation during times of hardships and challenges.

Additionally, India will celebrate its grand victory of Operation Sindoor at the New Delhi Red Fort by awarding 16 BSF personals who bravely reciprocated to avenge the unfortunate Pahalgam attack of April 22 2025.