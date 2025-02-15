Pamban, India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge, Opens on THIS Date | 10 Must-Know Facts

Rameshwaram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate the newly constructed Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu’s Rameshwaram on February 28, 2025. This engineering marvel took six years to complete and is proudly India's first vertical lift sea bridge.

Pamban Bridge Facts

Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared social media post on Pamban Bridge that reads, “The New Pamban Bridge connects the Indian mainland to Rameswaram Island, Tamil Nadu. This state-of-the-art project is a significant upgrade, designed for speed, safety and innovation.”

Pamban bridge at night

Cost of Pamban Bridge

The new Pamban Bridge, costing Rs 550 crore, replaces the old British-era bridge that was commissioned in 1914. The old bridge had a manually operated horizontal opening mechanism, which has now been replaced by an advanced electro-mechanical lift mechanism.

Pamban Bridge

Pamban Bridge Feature

The new bridge features a 72.5-meter-long central section that can be lifted to a height of 17 meters to allow maritime traffic.

Located in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district, the bridge connects the Indian mainland with Rameswaram Island, one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites.

Bridge is equipped with a single electrified railway track, with provisions for an additional line in the future to support increased rail traffic.

Currently, 10 regular and 10 weekly special trains operate up to Mandapam station.

Train services will be extended to Rameswaram after the bridge is opened to traffic.

Pamban Bridge