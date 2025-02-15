Updated 19:27 IST, February 15th 2025
Pamban, India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge, Opens on THIS Date | 10 Must-Know Facts
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate the newly constructed Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu’s Rameshwaram, read to know more.
- Utility News
- 2 min read
Rameshwaram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate the newly constructed Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu’s Rameshwaram on February 28, 2025. This engineering marvel took six years to complete and is proudly India's first vertical lift sea bridge.
Pamban Bridge Facts
Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared social media post on Pamban Bridge that reads, “The New Pamban Bridge connects the Indian mainland to Rameswaram Island, Tamil Nadu. This state-of-the-art project is a significant upgrade, designed for speed, safety and innovation.”
Cost of Pamban Bridge
The new Pamban Bridge, costing Rs 550 crore, replaces the old British-era bridge that was commissioned in 1914. The old bridge had a manually operated horizontal opening mechanism, which has now been replaced by an advanced electro-mechanical lift mechanism.
Pamban Bridge Feature
- The new bridge features a 72.5-meter-long central section that can be lifted to a height of 17 meters to allow maritime traffic.
- Located in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district, the bridge connects the Indian mainland with Rameswaram Island, one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites.
- Bridge is equipped with a single electrified railway track, with provisions for an additional line in the future to support increased rail traffic.
- Currently, 10 regular and 10 weekly special trains operate up to Mandapam station.
- Train services will be extended to Rameswaram after the bridge is opened to traffic.
The inauguration ceremony is expected to last three hours and will be attended by various dignitaries and officials. The new bridge is expected to boost religious tourism and improve transportation for residents and businesses in the region.
Published 19:18 IST, February 15th 2025