Planning a Long Weekend in 2025? Here’s a Complete List of Holidays in India

In 2025 approximately a quarter of the public holidays will fall on weekends | Image: AI

If you’re planning a long weekend getaway in 2025, here’s a comprehensive list of public holidays to help you plan better.

In the upcoming year, approximately a quarter of the public holidays will fall on weekends, still leaving plenty of opportunities for extended breaks for employees.

Several key holidays will fall on Sundays, including Republic Day (January 26), Ram Navami (April 6), and Muharram (July 6).

Saturdays will coincide with holidays like Bakrid (June 7), Raksha Bandhan (August 9), and Janmashtami (August 16).

Additionally, holidays that fall on Mondays will give you the chance to enjoy long weekends. These include Eid-ul-Fitr (March 31), Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14), Buddha Purnima (May 12), and Diwali (October 20).

Some holidays will create extended breaks for those on a five-day workweek schedule. For instance, Holika Dahan on Thursday, March 13, and Holi on Friday, March 14, followed by the weekend, will result in a four-day break.

Similarly, Independence Day will fall on a Friday, while Janmashtami (August 16) will be on a Saturday, both leading to long weekends.

Festival Calender

The festive season in October will begin with Dussehra and Mahanavami on Wednesday, October 1, followed by Gandhi Jayanti on Thursday, October 2, and Vijayadashami.

Diwali week offers multiple opportunities for time off: Diwali on Monday, October 20, Govardhan Puja on Wednesday, October 22, and Bhaiya Dooj/Chitragupta Jayanti on Thursday, October 23. With Tuesday, October 21, as the only working day, this week is perfect for an extended break.

Other significant holidays in 2025 include Hazrat Ali’s Birthday (January 14), Mahashivaratri (February 26), Mahavir Jayanti (April 10), Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartik Purnima (November 5), and Christmas (December 25).

Additionally, out of the 31 restricted holidays in 2025, five will fall on Fridays, four on Saturdays, and four on Sundays.