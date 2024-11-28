PM Children Care Scheme: Know Benefits, Eligibility, and Other Details

PM Care Scheme: As many as 4543 beneficiaries are receiving benefits under the PM Cares for Children scheme across 33 states and Union Territories, the Women and Child Development Ministry said.

PM Children Care Scheme

The PM CARES for Children Scheme was launched on May 29, 2021. It aims to support children who have lost both the parents or the legal guardian or adoptive parents or surviving parent to COVID-19 pandemic from March 11, 2020 to February 28, 2022.

In response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur said a total of 9332 applications have been registered on the PM CARES for Children portal in 613 districts of the country, out of which 524 applications were duplicate.

Thus, 8808 applications were reviewed by the district-level child welfare committees and the district magistrates or collectors concerned. Based on their final approval, 4543 beneficiaries are receiving benefits under the scheme, she said.

"The registration under the scheme is still open so that no eligible applicant is left behind. Benefits under the scheme have been given to 4543 eligible children so far," Thakur said in a written response.

PM Children Care Scheme Benefits:

PM Care Children Scheme, aids Rs. 50,000/- per annum that is provided to each student for every year of study (i.e. maximum 4 years for first year admitted Degree students and maximum 3 years for Diploma Students) as lump sum amount towards payment of college fee, purchase of computer, stationery, books, equipment, software etc which eventually helps students bear their expenses.

PM Care Children Scheme Eligibility:

PM Care Children Scheme covers those children who have lost both of their parents or a single parent/guardian due to COVID-19 and are under 18 years of age.

Children staying with relatives can receive upto Rs.4000/- per month under Mission Vatsalya Scheme. Under the scheme, provision has been made for admission in the nearest Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan/Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya or Private Schools.

A scholarship of Rs.20,000/- are provided to all school going children of class 1-12. Children are also assisted in obtaining education loan for Professional courses / Higher Education in India for which interest would be borne by PM CARES Fund.

All children have been enrolled under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojna (AB PM-JAY) with a health insurance cover of Rs.5 lakh. The coverage of health insurance would be provided till they attain the age of 23 years.

Under the PM CARES for Children Scheme, the children have been given assistance for self sustenance, self-belief and motivation. The scheme is implemented nationwide and provides benefits for their comprehensive care and protection and economic independence.