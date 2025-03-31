PM Modi to Inaugurate Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express on April 19; Check Route, Ticket Price & Other Details

Srinagar: The Vande Bharat Express from Katra to Kashmir, which will be the first train to Srinagar, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi , on April 19, as confirmed by Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Check the complete route, expected ticket prices and other key details…

PM Modi to Flag Off Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express on April 19

On April 19, PM Modi will inaugurate the first Vande Bharat train to Kashmir from Katra, marking the completion of the 272-kilometer Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link. Initially, the Jammu-Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express will operate from Katra as the Jammu railway station is currently being renovated. Successful trial runs have already been completed on the Katra-Baramulla route. This ambitious project, which began in 1997, has faced numerous delays due to challenges related to the region’s geology, topography, and weather conditions.

Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat: Complete Route

The rail project includes 38 tunnels, totaling 119 kilometers, with the longest being Tunnel T-49 at 12.75 kilometers which is India's longest transportation tunnel. Additionally, the project features 927 bridges, covering a combined length of 13 kilometers, including the remarkable Chenab Bridge, which is considered the world’s highest arch railway bridge, taller than the Eiffel Tower. The launch of this train service will address the long-standing demand for direct rail connectivity to Kashmir. Currently, trains operate only between Sangaldan and Baramulla in the Valley, and from Katra to various destinations across the nation.

Speaking of the route, the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express will hault at several stations including Katra, Udhampur, Qazigund, Anantnag and Awantipora.

Ticket Price of Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express

While the official prices of the seats are yet to be announced, as per reports, tickets in the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express will be available in two categories - AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car. The tickets of the first category are relatively cheaper and would be somewhere between Rs 1,500-1,700 and the fare for the Executive Chair Car would be between Rs 2,200-2,500.

Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express - Timings

According to the Northern Railway, the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express train will cover the journey from Katra to Srinagar in just two hours and ten minutes. The train is expected to leave Katra at 8:10 am and reach Srinagar at 11:20 am.

Key Features of Srinagar-Bound Vande Bharat