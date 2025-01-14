Pune Metro: Additional Trips, Service Extended Till Late-Night - Check details

Pune: Good news for Punekars, as Pune Metro has announced the addition of six extra trips on both routes post-10 PM, running at a frequency of 10 minutes. This change is expected to significantly enhance convenience and reduce waiting times for those travelling during late hours.

Pune Metro plans to extend its operating hours until 11 PM by the end of January 2025, marking a significant step towards improving the city’s public transport system and meeting the needs of commuters.

This extension is part of a broader effort to make public transportation more accessible and efficient.

As the Pune Metro service continues to grow, further investments in infrastructure, commuter services, and amenities will be necessary to ensure that it remains a viable and efficient transport option for all.

The launch of the online feedback portal and improvements in feeder bus services further shows Maha Metro’s commitment to enhancing the commuter experience in Pune.