Published 20:05 IST, July 19th 2024
Rail Line That Will Connect Mizoram Likely To Be Complete By July 2025: Officials
Mizoram's Bairabi-Sairang railway line, nearing 93% completion, will be fully commissioned by July next year. The project, costing Rs 8,213.72 crore, promises to boost the state's economy and tourism, reducing travel time and costs.
- Info
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rail Line That Will Connect Mizoram Likely To Be Complete By July 2025 | Image: Twitter/RailMinIndia
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
20:05 IST, July 19th 2024