Published 20:05 IST, July 19th 2024

Rail Line That Will Connect Mizoram Likely To Be Complete By July 2025: Officials

Mizoram's Bairabi-Sairang railway line, nearing 93% completion, will be fully commissioned by July next year. The project, costing Rs 8,213.72 crore, promises to boost the state's economy and tourism, reducing travel time and costs.