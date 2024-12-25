RRB Recruitment 2025: Indian Railways Announces 32,438 Job Vacancies For Group-D, Check Details

RRB Group D Job Vacancies: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced 32,438 Group D job vacancies for the year 2025. The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) has released a notification for Group D recruitment, opening up 32,438 posts for various positions under Level 1.

The application process for RRB Group D job will begin on January 23, 2025, and close on February 22, 2025. Those who are willing to apply must know the eligibility criteria before applying for the post.

Application period: January 23, 2025 to February 22, 2025.

Eligibility: Class 10th qualification and a National Apprenticeship Certificate

Age limit: 18–26 years, with a relaxation of up to 33 years for certain categories

Selection process: Computer-based test (CBT), physical efficiency test (PET), document verification, and medical examination

Application fee: ₹500 for General/OBC, ₹250 for SC/ST/EBC/Female/Transgender

Refund: ₹400 for General/OBC, ₹250 for SC/ST/EBC/Female/Transgender

Payment modes: Debit card, credit card, net banking, UPI, and other fee payment modes

RRB Group D vacancies Category Wise List:

Some of the posts available include: Track maintainer, Assistant (track machine), Assistant loco shed, Assistant operations, and Helper/assistant in various technical departments.

Job Eligibility also Includes