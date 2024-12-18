SBI Clerk Recruitment Notification 2024-25 OUT: 13735 Vacancies, Exam Details, Application Process

Info: SBI Clerk Recruitment Notification 2024-25 is finally out by the State Bank of India at sbi.co.in for 13735 Vacancies. Candidates can now check SBI recruitment notification, eligibility, application process and Other Information here.

Graduates in any stream from a recognised University whose age is between 20 years and 28 years are eligible to apply for the post. The selection criteria for these students will prelims exam and mains exam. Candidates can check the notification, vacancies, online application process, educational qualification, age limit and other details can be checked by scrolling the article below.

SBI Clerk Notification 2025 Download Link Here

SBI Clerk Online Application Link 2025 Click Here

SBI Clerk Exam 2025

Candidates who submit their SBI Clerk application form successfully for SBI JA Recruitment will be called for the preliminary exam which will be conducted tentatively in February 2024. Qualified candidates will be called for the Main Examination in the month of March/April 2025. The test for knowledge of specified opted local languages will also be conducted as a part of the selection process after qualifying for the online Main examination but before joining the Bank.

SBI Clerk Notification 2024

Applications are invited from eligible Indian Citizens for appointment as Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre at the State Bank of India. A detailed notification is provided in the table above.

SBI Clerk Online Regisration 2024

Candidates can apply online from 17 December to 07 January 2025 on https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbidrjadec24. The link to apply is given above.

SBI Clerk Educational Qualification 2025

The qualification for the clerk exam are given as follow:

Bachelor's Degree in any stream from a recognised University.

Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificates should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31 Dec 2024.

Those who are in attending the final year of graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31 Dec.

SBI Clerk Age Limit 2024

Minimum Age 20 years

Maximum Age - 28 years as on 01.04.2024

SBI Clerk Salary 2025

Rs.24050-1340/3-28070-1650/3-33020-2000/4-41020-2340/7-57400-4400/1-61800-2680/1-64480.

SBI Clerk Selection Process 2024

The selection will be done on the basis of the following process:

The selection for the SBI Clerk position involves a three-stage process:

Preliminary Examination

Mains Examination

Language Proficiency Test

Candidates must successfully pass each stage to be considered for employment as clerks within SBI branches.

SBI Clerk Pre Exam 2024

The preliminary exam will have the following details:

Duration: 1 hour

Total Questions: 100

Total Marks: 100

Subjects Covered: English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability

Note: There is a negative marking of 1/4 mark for each incorrect answer.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2024

Duration: 2 hours and 40 minutes

Total Questions: 190

Total Marks: 200

Subjects include: General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude

SBI Clerk Application Fee:

The application process is entirely online. Interested candidates can fill out the application form through the official SBI website. The application fee varies by category:

General/OBC/EWS - Rs. 750

SC/ST/PWD: No fee

Steps to Apply for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024

Visit SBI Career Page https://sbi.co.in/web/careers for more details.

SBI Clerk Admit Card

Students can download their Admit card by entering their registration number and password/date of birth from the Bank's website tentatively from 10 days before the exam date.