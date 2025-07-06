Republic World
Updated 6 July 2025 at 17:03 IST

Will Schools, Colleges and Offices Be Closed on Monday, 7 July?

Find out if schools, colleges, and offices will be closed on Monday, 7 July 2025 across India. Get the latest updates on holiday announcements.

Reported by: Utsavi Pandey
School, college, and office buildings closed on 7 July 2025 in India
Are schools, colleges, and office buildings closed on 7 July 2025 in India? | Image: Shutterstock

As schools across India reopen after the summer break, students are returning to classrooms in July 2025 with fresh books, new schedules, and a renewed academic spirit.

Alongside regular classes, the month brings a combination of holidays, regional breaks, and significant national and international observances that may affect school attendance in various parts of the country.

Possible School Holiday on July 7 for Muharram

A key question on many minds this year is: Will schools be closed on Monday, July 7? The date coincides with Muharram, a major Islamic observance, the exact timing of which depends on the sighting of the moon.

While the CBSE academic calendar currently lists July 6 (Sunday) as the tentative holiday for Muharram, many expect the observance to fall on July 7, allowing students a potential long weekend. However, the final decision rests with state governments and local authorities, depending on the official moon sighting.

Monsoon Holidays in Some Districts

Adding to the uncertainty, several district administrations have declared monsoon-related school holidays between July 10 and 15 due to heavy rainfall in specific regions. These are safety-driven decisions announced locally, so parents and students are advised to check school notifications and local government updates regularly.

Notable Days in July 2025

Beyond holidays, July is packed with important observances, many of which are commemorated in schools through awareness drives, assemblies, and special activities:

  • July 1 – National Doctor’s Day
  • July 6 – World Zoonoses Day
  • July 10 – Bakrid / Eid-ul-Azha
  • July 11 – World Population Day
  • July 15 – World Youth Skills Day
  • July 18 – Nelson Mandela International Day
  • July 22 – Chandrayaan-2 Launch Day (Commemoration)
  • July 26 – Kargil Vijay Diwas
  • July 28 – World Hepatitis Day
  • July 29 – International Tiger Day

A Month of Transitions

With the monsoon in full swing and schools getting back into academic gear, July 2025 is shaping up to be a month of both new beginnings and well-timed breaks. For students, it’s a period of adjusting back to routine, catching up with friends, and staying alert for last-minute holiday announcements.

Published 6 July 2025 at 17:03 IST