Smart Tips to Maintain Your AC for Energy Savings and Optimal Cooling in Summers

Info: As the summer heat rises, the demand for air conditioning, especially the efficient ones, surges in the market. It's important to know how to keep a balance between comfort and energy efficiency. Whether you are a new AC buyer or an old AC user, these smart maintenance tips can help you save on electricity costs and enjoy better cooling performance from your AC unit.

AC Maintenance Tips For Summers

Clean or Replace Filters Regularly

One of the simplest yet most effective ways to enhance your AC's performance is to clean or replace its filters. Dust particles can clog filters, reducing airflow and causing your system to work harder, which increases energy consumption. Ideally, filters should be cleaned or replaced every 1 to 2 months during peak usage.

Pack Your Space

Ensure that doors, windows, and any openings in the room are properly sealed. Leakage of cool air makes your AC work harder to maintain the desired temperature. Using curtains on windows and doors can prevent unnecessary energy loss and keep your home cooler for longer.

Use Smart Cooling Option

When you're alone in the room, using the "Smart Cooling" option on your air conditioner can greatly enhance energy efficiency while maintaining comfort. This feature adjusts cooling levels automatically based on room conditions and activity, ensuring optimal use of electricity.

For example, your AC can lower energy output when no significant movement is detected, or shift to eco-friendly cooling when the room reaches a pre-set temperature. This intelligent adaptation helps save electricity costs and reduces strain on the unit, extending its lifespan.

Keep Outdoor Units Clean

The outdoor unit of your AC, has the condenser unit that is often neglected, plays a key role in cooling your space. Keep it free of dirt, leaves, and carbon, and ensure there are no obstructions like shrubs or fences around it. Proper airflow to the condenser helps maintain cooling efficiency.

Timely Maintenance

Professional servicing and tune-ups are crucial for keeping your AC running efficiently. Regular maintenance can identify potential issues early, improve airflow, and ensure that refrigerant levels are adequate for optimal cooling. Also you can clean your ac by yourself time to time to avoid big expense.

Utilize Fans and Curtains

Ceiling fans or pedestal fans can enhance air circulation, allowing your AC to cool your space more effectively. Additionally, use curtains or blinds to block direct sunlight, reducing heat load inside your home.

Run AC at Optimal Temperature

Instead of setting your AC at the lowest possible temperature, aim for a comfortable yet energy-efficient range, such as 24-26°C (75-78°F). This helps reduce electricity consumption while keeping you cool.