Special Blue Line Metro Services for SET Candidates Today in Kolkata | Check Routes and Timings
Kolkata Metro announces special Blue Line services for SET candidates on December 15.
Kolkata: To help SET candidates on Sunday, December 15, Kolkata Metro will run special services on the Blue Line during peak morning hours.
The special services will include four trains- two in the UP direction and two in the DN direction. The first two special services will depart from Kavi Subhash station heading towards Dakshineswar at 8:00 am and 8:30 am. Additionally, one special service will leave Dumdum station for Kavi Subhash at 8:00 am, and another will leave Dakshineswar for Kavi Subhash at 8:15 am. The second DN service will be available from Dumdum at 8:30 am.
The 26th SET, scheduled for December 15, will be conducted at nearly 90 centres across the state for 33 subjects. Approximately 60,000 candidates are expected to appear for the exam, which determines eligibility for the post of assistant professor in the state.
Regular Sunday services on the Blue Line will begin at 9:00 am as usual. However, there will be no services on Green Line-1, Purple Line, and Orange Line on this day. Normal services will be maintained on Green Line-2, which runs between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade.
The State Transport Department has directed government transport corporations to ensure enough public transport vehicles, including buses and ferries, are available on the day of the exam. In addition, 13 associations of bus, minibus, taxi, and auto-rickshaw operators have been instructed to make arrangements to help candidates reach their exam centers easily and on time.
