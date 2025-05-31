Teen Trailblazer: Meet Henry Buckley, 16-Year-Old Who Holds The Guinness World Record For The Youngest Judge In The World

Henry Buckley, 16-year-old boy from Hingham, Massachusetts holds the Guinness World Record for the youngest judge in the world | Image: Pexels

New Delhi: In an extraordinary feat achieved by a 16-year-old boy in Massachusetts, the US got its youngest 'Justice of Peace' in August 2023.

Henry Buckley, a native of Hingham, Massachusetts, secured his place in the Guinness World Records at just 16 years old as he became the youngest Justice of Peace in the US.

The politically-minded teenager worked alongside people double his age but did not let that stop him. He was inspired to work in public service as he grew up watching his grandfather, a prominent attorney who was active in Massachusetts state politics.

Who was the Trailblazer?

Though Henry Buckley became the youngest judge of the US at 16 years old in 2023, his destiny was not very different from Marc Griffin, a 17-year-old boy, who became the youngest judge of the state in 1974.

Marc Griffin devoted his time to studying Indiana statutory law and was appointed Justice of Peace in Greenwood, Indiana, USA, on February 19, 1974.

Henry Buckley's Journey to the Court

"People still have trouble believing me when I tell them that I was a Justice of the Peace, which is understandable" - said Henry to Guinness World Records.

Buckley was also very much influenced by the popular series - 'Andy Griffith Show.' The main character of the show, Andy Taylor was the town's beloved Sheriff and Justice of the Peace, "..And I wanted to play a similar role in my town, Hingham” - said the youngest Judge.

However, inspiration alone did not help him become a Justice of Peace. Massachusetts does not have an age limit on the position and the applicant does not have to resi the commonwealth or be a registered voter, but a vacant job has to be available.

To Buckley's delight, a position was vacant in Hingham. He secured four signatures on his application and a reference letter from a member of the community and submitted his application to the Governor's Office where the application was vetted.

Governor Maura T. Healey then nominated Henry and sent his application to the Governor's Council where his candidature was unanimously confirmed.

Henry then received his commission, swore in, and formally became a Justice of Peace.

What were Henry's Responsibilities?

A Justice of Peace usually serves for seven years and performs duties like taking depositions, calling meetings, performing marriages if authorized, and notarizing documents.

During his tenure, Henry notarized documents and helped publish a Justice of Peace (JP) handbook that was used statewide. He was also legally bound to enforce public peace laws but admitted to never having been put in a situation that required him to "keep the peace."

He also testified for causes like youth voting rights and mental health reforms, causes that he associates great value to, before Massachusetts' legislature.

Harnessing Meaningful Change

Henry resigned in February 2024 to pursue different opportunities in public service yet still aspires to go to a law school and make a career doing what he loves.