Traffic on Khadar Puliya Junction to be Affected Due to Construction Work on Agra Canal Road

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday issued an advisory stating that traffic at the Khadar Puliya junction will be affected due to construction work on Agra Canal Road in the coming months and suggested alternative routes for commuters.

In view of the ongoing construction of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, including a bridge at Agra Canal Road, heavy traffic congestion is being experienced at Khadar Puliya Junction due to an increase in commuters from adjoining states, the advisory said.

The construction work is expected to continue for the next few months, it added.

Commuters travelling from Faridabad to Noida are advised to take Mathura Road and Road No. 13 to bypass the congested area, while commuters travelling from Noida to Delhi are advised to use the DND flyover to avoid traffic congestion, the advisory said.

To minimise congestion and ensure a smoother commute, commuters are urged to follow the alternative routes and instructions, it added.