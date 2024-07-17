sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:45 IST, July 17th 2024

VIRAL: Egyptian Man Sets The Guinness World Record By Visiting Seven Wonders In Less Than A Week

Magdy stated in an interview with GWR that organizing his route, which broke records, was a "monumental" undertaking that took nearly a year and a half.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Follow: Google News Icon
Egyptian Man Visits 7 World Wonders In Less Than A Week, Sets World Record
Egyptian Man Visits 7 World Wonders In Less Than A Week, Sets World Record | Image: Instagram
  • 2 min read
