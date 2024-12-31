Who celebrates New Year first, and who rings it in last? Country-wise List | Image: Instagram

As the clock nears midnight on December 31, people everywhere are getting ready to celebrate the arrival of 2025. The moment will be marked by exciting celebrations that happen at different times around the world, based on time zones and the Earth’s rotation.

From small islands in the Pacific to big cities on every continent, each place will celebrate in its own special way.

Here’s a look at how different parts of the world will ring in the new year.

First Destination: Christmas Island, Followed By Samoa

The first destination to welcome the year 2025 will be Christmas Island (Kiritimati) in the Republic of Kiribati, located in the Pacific Ocean.

This small, remote island will be the very first to experience the new year at 5:00 AM EST (3:30 PM IST). Just a short while later, at 5:15 AM EST (3:45 PM IST), the Chatham Islands of New Zealand will also usher in 2025.

New Zealand's major cities, Auckland and Wellington, will follow suit by marking the arrival of the new year at 6:00 AM EST (4:30 PM IST).

Ringing in 2025: New Year Celebrations in Tonga, Samoa, and Fiji

As the world rings in 2025, the excitement spreads across the Pacific, with Tonga, Samoa, and Fiji preparing to celebrate the New Year in quick succession. These vibrant island nations will mark the start of the new year just moments after New Zealand. The festivities will begin in New Zealand's major cities, including Auckland and Wellington, followed by the lively celebrations in Australia’s iconic cities such as Sydney, Melbourne, and Canberra.

The jubilant atmosphere will continue as the celebrations make their way across Australia, reaching smaller cities like Adelaide, Broken Hill, and Ceduna, before culminating in Queensland and Northern Australia, where the clock will strike midnight later, ushering in the new year for those regions.

Time Differences for Various Locations

Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Fiji: These locations are at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Queensland, Northern Australia: These regions are at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

The East Welcomes the New Year: Japan, Korea, and China Join the Global Celebration

As the clock continues its countdown, countries in East Asia will soon usher in the New Year with vibrant celebrations. At 10 AM EST (8:30 PM IST), Japan, South Korea, and North Korea will kick off the festivities, marking the start of a new chapter for millions across the region.

Shortly after, at 10:15 AM IST (8:45 PM in Western Australia), major cities like Perth will join in, heralding the arrival of the New Year in their own unique way.

The excitement will build as midnight approaches, with China, the Philippines, and Singapore celebrating the New Year at the stroke of midnight local time.

Streets will come alive with dazzling fireworks, colorful lanterns, and a contagious sense of joy and anticipation, as people across these nations gather to welcome the new year in spectacular style.

Southeast Asia Welcomes the New Year Across Time Zones

As the clock strikes midnight across the globe, several Southeast Asian countries will celebrate the arrival of the new year in their respective time zones.

Indonesia, Thailand, and Myanmar will usher in the new year first, followed by Bangladesh and Nepal, who will celebrate shortly after.

India and Sri Lanka will mark the occasion at 1:30 pm EST (11:00 pm IST), as festivities continue to spread throughout the region.

Finally, Pakistan and Afghanistan will join in the celebrations, rounding out the series of New Year’s observances across this vibrant part of Asia.

The Final Frontier: Baker and Howland Islands Welcome 2025

The uninhabited islands of Baker and Howland, located southwest of Hawaii, hold the distinction of being the last places on Earth to greet the new year.

As the final locations to experience the arrival of 2025, these remote islands will witness the closing moments of the global celebration.

At precisely 5:30 PM IST on January 1, the clock will strike midnight on Baker and Howland Islands, marking the final moment of the New Year’s festivities across the world.