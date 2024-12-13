Why is Constitution Day Celebrated? Know History and Significance of Samvidhan Diwas

Constitution Day of India: Constitution Day of India, also known as Samvidhan Diwas, is observed every year on November 26 to honor the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1949. This day holds special significance as it also marks the 133rd birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the Chairman of the drafting committee of the Constituent Assembly and the chief architect of the Constitution.

Constitution Day serves as a tribute to the vision and hard work of the Constituent Assembly, which shaped the foundational legal document of India. It is distinct from Republic Day (January 26), which celebrates the Constitution coming into effect in 1950. Together, these two days highlight India’s remarkable journey to becoming a sovereign, democratic republic.

When Do We Celebrate Constitution Day?

On November 26, 2024, India will mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, also known as Constitution Day or Samvidhan Diwas.

Constitution Day History

On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the final draft of the Indian Constitution after nearly three years of deliberations. The landmark document officially came into force on January 26, 1950, a day chosen to honor the Purna Swaraj Declaration of 1930. Constitution Day marks the culmination of efforts to create a governance framework that reflects India's aspirations as an independent nation.

The Constitution, drafted under the leadership of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, originally composed 395 Articles, 22 Parts, and 8 Schedules. It is one of the longest written constitutions in the world, emphasizing Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity principles that are essential to India's identity as a democratic republic. Before November 26 was officially recognized as Constitution Day, it was celebrated as Law Day.

Significance of Constitution Day

Constitution Day serves as a tribute to the vision of the Constituent Assembly, which comprised leaders and thinkers from diverse backgrounds. It underscores the transformative journey of India from a colonized nation to a sovereign republic.

Key Objectives of Constitution Day

1. Promoting Constitutional Values: The day highlights the ideals enshrined in the Constitution, such as secularism, socialism, and democracy.

2. Raising Awareness: It educates citizens about their Fundamental Rights and Duties, fostering active civic participation.

3. Honoring the Preamble: The Preamble encapsulates the core values of the Constitution, serving as a guiding light for governance and citizenship.