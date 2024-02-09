English
Updated February 8th, 2024 at 16:22 IST

Woman Flyer Asked To Deboard Delta Airlines Flight 'For Not Wearing Bra'

Delta Airlines says sorry to Ms. Archbold but doesn't fully admit fault after almost kicking her off a flight for not wearing a bra.

Navya Dubey
Airlines apologizes a woman traveller from New Zealand
Airlines apologizes a woman traveller from New Zealand | Image:Representative image
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A woman was almost kicked off a Delta flight because she wasn't wearing a bra. Lisa Archbold   flying from Salt Lake City to San Francisco on January 22 after attending the Sundance Film Festival.  

Speaking to Yahoo News Australia, she described the upsetting encounter with an airline crew member from delta airline just before her flight departure. Archbold mentioned she was returning home to the Bay Area from Utah's Sundance Film Festival when she was asked to deboard the flight 

Speaking to Yahoo News Australia Ms. Archbold, being a self-employed DJ, stated that after everyone had boarded the flight, she was called to the front of the plane in a loud manner. Once there, a female crew member escorted her off the plane to criticize her attire. She was informed that her outfit, a "baggy" T-shirt and long pants, was deemed "offensive" and "revealing." 

“Keep in mind this flight was an hour and a half long, so I was not going to be out of my seat again," Lisa added. "So whatever offense she was pretending was happening from my nipples, she had just created that offense again, so it wasn’t logical—it was humiliation," she continued. 

The airline has apologized to Ms. Archbold, but "I don't need miles or an apology; I need Delta to be interested in the safety of their passengers," she expressed. "The dress code is extremely subjective. Subjective policies are easy vessels of abuse. They are easy to shift. Let's make everyone more safe," she added. 

In a post on X, Archbold said she was treated "like a criminal" and “extracted from a delta flight for not wearing a bra.” 

Post here: 

 

 

Published February 8th, 2024 at 16:22 IST

